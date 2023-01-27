ADVERTISEMENT

Suicide of youngster: relatives lay siege to police station

January 27, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in front of the Chavara police station on Friday after relatives laid siege to the station with the dead body of a youngster who committed suicide.

It is alleged that 21-year-old Aswanth ended his life due to police harassment and the family went back with the body after getting an assurance from authorities that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident and strict action would be taken if the officials were found guilty.

The family alleges that a police officer who was against his daughter’s friendship with Ashwant had filed a complaint at the station and he was called to the station for questioning. Following the incident, Aswanth was found dead and the family said he was subjected to mental torture at the station. Meanwhile, police officers said they were only following the routine procedure after receiving the complaint.

In another incident, a Plus Two student tried to commit suicide after sharing a note on social media. The 16-year-old from Klappana is currently undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Government Medical College College and his condition is stable. In the note he alleged that the Oachira police had tried to threaten him in a bid to settle a case and he did not want to live after the humiliation. According to the police, a clash had broken out between two groups of students and both had filed complaints. The allegation was baseless, they said.

