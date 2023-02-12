ADVERTISEMENT

Suicide of tribal youth: SHRC registers suo motu case

February 12, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case on the suicide of Vishwanathan, tribal youth from Wayanad, allegedly after he was attacked by a mob at Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode on Saturday. Judicial member of the commission K. Baijunath has asked the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Medical College) and the Superintendent of the Government Medical College to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within one week. The case will be heard on February 21. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran has drawn parallels between the incident and the death of Madhu, another tribal youth in Attappady, a few years ago owing to mob violence.

