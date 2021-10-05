Suicide of minor girl: one arrested in Idukki

IDUKKI

05 October 2021 22:39 IST

17-year-old was subjected to sexual abuse

The police have arrested one person in connection with the suicide of a 17-year-old girl at Karadikuzhy under the Peerumade police station limits in Idukki district. The incident took place in December.

The girl’s body was recovered from a pond near her house.

Advertising

Advertising

The post-mortem examination report had revealed that the girl was subjected to sexual abuse, and a DNA test of three suspects was carried out. The test of Karadikuzhy resident Anand, 22, who was close to the girl, turned positive.

The police arrested him on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, who used drugs, visited the girl at her house when she was alone.

POCSO case

In another case, an accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case who had gone underground was arrested at Vazhavara, near Kattappana, on Tuesday. The arrested has been identified as Vazhavara resident Kalluvachel Sabu, who ran a ration shop.

The police said Sabu had intruded into the house of a 12-year-old girl on August 21 this year when she was alone and allegedly attempted to molest her. The girl managed to escape and alerted a relative.

The accused was arrested when he reached Vazhavara after he had gone into hiding in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the police said. He would be produced before court after collection of evidence, the police added.