Suicide concluded as cause of student’s death

August 06, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police have concluded the death of Class 10 student who fell from the building adjacent to the Bishop’s House in Pattom to be due to suicide.

Sanvi Abhilash, who hailed from Balaramapuram, died in the incident that occurred around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Prior to reaching the particular building, the girl had gone to her tuition centre located close to MG College after informing her family. The police have recovered CCTV footage from a building close to the tuition centre which showed Sanvi linger around. The administrators of the tuition centre told the police that she appeared reluctant to enter the building for her classes despite being asked to do so. She is suspected to have then walked to Pattom.

Sanvi is believed to have taken the extreme step after she fared poorly in a unit test recently conducted in her school. Her teachers and friends remembered her as a studious student. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination, the police said.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA: 1056, 2552056)

