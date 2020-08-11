Suicide bid by Puthur Village Officer: case registered against eight persons

The Ollur police on Tuesday registered a case against eight persons, including panchayat president Mini Unnikrishnan, in connection with the suicide attempt by the Puthur Village Officer.

Puthur Village Officer C.N. Simi tried to commit suicide by cutting her vein after a group of people led by the Puthur panchayat president gheraoed her for the alleged delay in giving certificates for the LIFE Mission project.

Meanwhile, the State Women’s Commission has registered a case suo motu in the issue and sought a report from the District Police Chief (City). Thrissur Tahsildar was also asked to give a detailed report.

There were widespread protests condemning the incident. The Kerala NGO Association demanded strict action against those who forced the village officer to take the extreme step.

The association conducted protests in front of village offices.

Condemning the incident, the District Mahila Congress demanded resignation of the panchayat president. It conducted protest marches and meetings.

Meanwhile, the panchayat president alleged that the village officer had verbally abused her by calling her caste name. She has sent complaints to the police, Chief Minister, Revenue Minister, Minister for Local Self-Governments and Minister for Scheduled Communities and Women’s Commission in this regard.