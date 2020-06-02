Suicide attempt by health worker: four held

The police arrested four persons, including a health inspector and a village officer, in connection with the attempted suicide of a health worker at New Mahe on Tuesday.

The arrest was made based on a note left behind by the health worker and a complaint by her father.

New Mahe police station Sub Inspector J.S. Rathish said those arrested were junior health inspector K.T. Manoj, village officer Murali, Ajay Kumar and Anil Kumar. They were charged under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and later released on bail.

The woman had been admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

She reportedly took the extreme step after a fake message went viral on social media. She was alleged of violating COVID-19 prevention norms by allegedly maintaining close contact with her younger sister who had returned from Bengaluru on May 19 and was in quarantine with her mother in another house.

