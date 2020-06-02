Kerala

Suicide attempt by health worker: four held

The police arrested four persons, including a health inspector and a village officer, in connection with the attempted suicide of a health worker at New Mahe on Tuesday.

The arrest was made based on a note left behind by the health worker and a complaint by her father.

New Mahe police station Sub Inspector J.S. Rathish said those arrested were junior health inspector K.T. Manoj, village officer Murali, Ajay Kumar and Anil Kumar. They were charged under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and later released on bail.

The woman had been admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

She reportedly took the extreme step after a fake message went viral on social media. She was alleged of violating COVID-19 prevention norms by allegedly maintaining close contact with her younger sister who had returned from Bengaluru on May 19 and was in quarantine with her mother in another house.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri — 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre — 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISH) — 1056.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 6:37:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/suicide-attempt-by-health-worker-four-held/article31731929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY