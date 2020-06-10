Suicide attempt by British citizen

An Indian-origin British citizen allegedly attempted suicide in his hotel room at Kaithamukku in the city on Tuesday.

The Vanchiyoor police said 73-year-old Kamal Deen had been in the State for the past three months. But due to the COVID-19 lockdown, he was unable to travel back home. His attempts to catch one of the flights back home were unsuccessful. He was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, where he was recovering.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline: Disha - 1056, 0471-2552056)