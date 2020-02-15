Suicidal move: Chennithala

The decision of the State Election Commission to go on appeal in the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court division bench's decision to conduct the forthcoming local bodies elections in the State on the basis of the 2019 voters list is ‘suicidal,’ the Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala has said.

“The High Court verdict should be honoured and the SEC should go by the 2019 voters list. ,” Mr. Chennithala said.

He said there is apprehension that the election process will be delayed if the HC verdict is questioned in the Supreme Court.