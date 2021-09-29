Suhasini to head State film awards jury

Thiruvananthapuram

29 September 2021 00:07 IST

Actor-director Suhasini will lead the jury to decide the Kerala State Film Awards for 2020.

The government has issued an order appointing the jury. These will be the first awards after amending the rules to introduce a two-level mechanism for the jury in the wake of an increase in entries for the awards.

Eight-time national award winner and Kannada director P. Seshadri and director Bhadran will be the chairpersons of the two committees of the preliminary adjudication committee. They will also be the members of the final committee.

Suresh Pai who has twice won the national award for best editor; State film award winner and lyricist Madhu Vasudevan; critic and Kendra Sahitya Akademi award winner E.P. Rajagopalan; State film award winner and cinematographer Shehnad Jalal; writer Rekha Raj; scenarist and lyricist Shibu Chakravarthy are the other members of the preliminary committee.

Besides Ms. Suhasini, Mr. Seshadri, and Mr. Bhadran, cinematographer C.K. Muralidharan, music director and State Film Award winner Mohan Sithara, three-time national award winner and sound designer Harikumar Madhavan Nair, critic and scenarist N. Sasidharan are part of the main jury.

Chalachitra Academy secretary C. Ajoy will be membe secretary of both the committees. The preliminary jury will have eight members, and the final jury seven.

Critic and State film award winner P.K. Rajasekharan will chair the jury that gives the award for best book and article on cinema. Film critics Muralidharan Tharayil, Bindu Menon, and C. Ajoy are the other members.

Eighty movies have been submitted for the awards. Of these, four are for children. The screening has got under way.