Suhara and Majeed to speak Arabic soon

Legendary Malayalam storyteller Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s novel Balyakalasakhi will hit the Arab world soon in their language.

Suhail Wafy, young expatriate Arabic scholar working in Qatar, has translated the novel into Arabic. Beirut-based Arab Scientific Publishers, renowned for their leadership in the publication of Arabic literature, will bring out Basheer’s iconic work under the title Rafeeqathu Assibah.

Mr. Wafy signed a deal with the Arab Scientific Publishers the other day. Jalal Abusamaa, a Malayali artist working in the Gulf, has designed the cover for Rafeeqathu Assibah without losing the ethnic Malayalam charm that had captivated the readers of Balyakalasakhi, one of the most popular works of Basheer.

“I chose Balyakalasakhi because that is widely considered to be Basheer’s most popular and most beautiful novel,” said Mr. Wafy. Although several of Basheer’s stories had been translated into Arabic, Balakalasakhi has become the first novel of the Beypore Sultan to hit the Arab world.

Written in 1944, Balyakalasakhi, which tells the story of Suhara and Majeed, has been translated into several world languages, including English, French, and German. R.E. Asher’s English translation Childhood Friend is among the popular translation of Balyakalasakhi. According to Mr. Wafy, translating Basheer’s works into another language, particularly Arabic, is challenging. However, he did not face much challenge in the translation of Balyakalasakhi as Basheer had maintained a more or less universal style in that novel.

Mr. Wafy had hit the headlines when he translated Benyamin’s hugely popular Aadu Jeevitham into Arabic five years ago. Published by Kuwait’s Aafaq Bookstore, the translation titled Ayyamal Maaiz helped Mr. Wafy find a niche for himself in Arabic literature.

Modern Standard Arabic and Vernacular Dialects: A Comparative Study on Arabic Language is one of his latest published works.