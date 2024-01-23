ADVERTISEMENT

Suggestions invited for inclusion in Congress manifesto

January 23, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The public can send in their opinions and suggestions for inclusion in the Congress’s election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These can be sent by e-mail to lsmanifesto2024@gmail.com, according to the KPCC general secretary Pazhakulam Madhu.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, who is in charge of the election manifesto sub committees in Kerala and West Bengal, will hand over these suggestions to the AICC committee. Dr. Tharoor, a member of the Congress working committee, had conducted a sitting in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

Individuals and organisations who could not attend this meeting can send in their suggestions by e-mail, Mr. Madhu said.

