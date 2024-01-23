Suggestions invited for inclusion in Congress manifesto

January 23, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The public can send in their opinions and suggestions for inclusion in the Congress’s election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These can be sent by e-mail to lsmanifesto2024@gmail.com, according to the KPCC general secretary Pazhakulam Madhu.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, who is in charge of the election manifesto sub committees in Kerala and West Bengal, will hand over these suggestions to the AICC committee. Dr. Tharoor, a member of the Congress working committee, had conducted a sitting in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

Individuals and organisations who could not attend this meeting can send in their suggestions by e-mail, Mr. Madhu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.