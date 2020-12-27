Sugathakumari’s favourite songs rendered by choir

Members of the MBS Youth Choir and Tree Walk at a musical tribute to poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari at Manaveeyam Veedhi on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram

27 December 2020 00:27 IST

Tributes paid to late poet at Manaveeyam Veedhi

Poet Sugathakumari’s favourite song ‘Kattile Kilikalkku Maram Venam’ was rendered by the MBS Youth Choir at a musical tribute held in association with the non-governmental organisation Tree Walk at Manaveeyam Veedhi on Saturday evening.

The association of the MBS Youth Choir with the late poet who was known for her environmental activism began at the time of its inception in 1988.

On Saturday, the choir and the Tree Walk came together at Manaveeyam to sing songs Sugathakumari really liked and remember her. Not only did they sing ‘Kattile...’ that was penned by her with music by S. Sreekumar, two other songs that are a tribute to nature - ‘Manishada’ by poet ONV Kurup and M.B. Sreenivasan and ‘Sooryamshu’ by S. Jayakumar and S. Sreekumar – and her favourites were also rendered.

It was also at Manaveeyam that Sugathakumari had planted a Ficus tree gifted to her by ONV Kurup on his 84th birthday for safe planting.

Housing Board chairperson P. Prasad, a close associate of Sugathakumari, reminisced about the poet, her humanity, and her role in environment protection and the need for everyone to step up to fulfil her dreams

Sapling planted

Santhi Samithi remembered Sugathakumari who was also its chairperson by planting a sapling on the premises of Bishop House at Vellayambalam as per her desire.

The sapling of her favourite jackfruit tree variety of Thenvarikka was planted by Santhi Samithi patrons Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop (Latin rite) Soosa Pakiam M., Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Maulavi, Gururatnam Jnana Thapaswi, and Swami Aswathi Tirunal. A memorial meeting that followed was addressed by religious leaders and Santhi Samithi office-bearers.