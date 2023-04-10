Sugathakumari’s daughter claims to have received no demand to turn her house into a memorial

April 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Amidst the raging issue over the sale of poet Sugathakumari’s house in the city, her daughter Lakshmi Devi has clarified that her family had never been approached by any individual or organisation to turn it into a memorial.

The recent sale of ‘Varada’ situated in Nandavanam kicked off a row with certain quarters accusing the government of reneging on a promise to convert the late poet’s house into a memorial.

Dismissing the “baseless” controversy, the poet’s daughter, who inherited the house, said she was forced to sell the dilapidated house since it lacked access. The house, which was built by her father, had remained closed for two-and-a-half years since Sugathakumari’s death.

Ms. Lakshmi Devi pointed out that the idea of a memorial was mooted by a group of cultural leaders including T. Padmanabhan, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Sara Joseph, Sreekumaran Thampi, K. Jayakumar and George Onakkoor. While the government has adopted steps in this regard, no one had proposed converting ‘Varada’ into a memorial.

According to her, the property can be accessed only by passing through the courtyard of Sugathakumari’s sister’s adjacent house. “The path was blocked by the inheritor of the house after my mother passed away. While the hindrance also rendered it ill-suited for a memorial, I was left with no option but to put the house up for sale,” she said, while adding the city-based couple who bought the house have assured that both the building and the trees on the premises will be conserved.

She proposed converting Sugathakumari’s ancestral house ‘Abhaya’ where the poet had grown up with her sisters B. Hridayakumari and B. Sujatha Devi, into a memorial. Her mother had spent a major part of her life in the house that had been constructed by her grandparents Bodheswaran and Karthiyayini Amma.

“That my mother chose the name ‘Abhaya’ for her charitable organisation stands testimony of the emotional connect that she had with the house. She had even requested her body be kept in the house for public homage after her death,” she said.