Sugandhagiri tree felling case: disciplinary action against three forest officers kept in abeyance

April 18, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Forest department has frozen the disciplinary action against three forest officers, including South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer A. Shajna; flying squad Kalpetta Forest Range Officer M. Sajeevan and Deputy Forest Range Officer Beeran Kutty.

The department had issued suspension orders to them for their alleged supervisory lapses in taking action against the accused in the Sugandhagiri tree felling case.

The suspension order issued by Additional Secretary A. Shajan said that the officers had failed to ensure vigil in pursuing the case and in conducting proper field inspection to find out the exact number of trees axed even after registering two cases in connection with the illegal felling of trees.

The Vigilance wing of the Forest department recommended action against 18 forest personnel in connection with the illegal felling of trees at the Sugandhagiri cardamom project in Wayanad.

The department had suspended five forest personnel, including Kalpetta Range Forest Officer K. Neethu, in connection with the case.