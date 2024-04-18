GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sugandhagiri tree felling case: disciplinary action against three forest officers kept in abeyance

Suspension orders were issued for their alleged supervisory lapses in taking action against the accused

April 18, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department has frozen the disciplinary action against three forest officers, including South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer A. Shajna; flying squad Kalpetta Forest Range Officer M. Sajeevan and Deputy Forest Range Officer Beeran Kutty.

The department had issued suspension orders to them for their alleged supervisory lapses in taking action against the accused in the Sugandhagiri tree felling case.

The suspension order issued by Additional Secretary A. Shajan said that the officers had failed to ensure vigil in pursuing the case and in conducting proper field inspection to find out the exact number of trees axed even after registering two cases in connection with the illegal felling of trees.

The Vigilance wing of the Forest department recommended action against 18 forest personnel in connection with the illegal felling of trees at the Sugandhagiri cardamom project in Wayanad.

The department had suspended five forest personnel, including Kalpetta Range Forest Officer K. Neethu, in connection with the case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.