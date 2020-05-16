Sufiyum Sujathayum to have online release

KOCHI

16 May 2020 00:33 IST

Exhibitors oppose the move to skip release in cinemas

Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujathayum will skip its theatre release. Its makers have opted for a direct-to-digital premiere in view of the uncertainty over the reopening of cinemas following the COVID-19 crisis.

Producer Vijay Babu turned to social media on Friday to announce that the film would soon have a worldwide premiere on the over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

“A thrilling musical affair of hearts await. In what would be a first for Malayalam cinema, Sufiyum Sujathayum will be releasing across the world on Amazon Prime. We have to get out of the huge financial loss caused by the pandemic and help those who depend on cinema for their daily wages. Hope this will be a fresh beginning,” he said.

Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas of Karie fame, the movie has actors Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. Sufiyum Sujathayam is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House.

Seven movies

The movie is among the seven Bollywood and regional films acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a direct-to-digital release, including Hindi movie Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana and Tamil film Pongmagal Vandhal, with actor Jyothika in lead role. These movies were ready for theatrical release when the lockdown was announced.

M. Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association, said they were yet to get the details on the OTT release of the movie Sufiyum Sujathayum from its producer. “With no clarity yet on when theatres would reopen after the COVID-19 crisis, we plan to have a joint meeting of all trade bodies in the Malayalam film industry soon to discuss the roadmap ahead,” he said.

M.C. Bobby, general secretary of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala, said they would not cooperate with Mr. Vijay Babu in the future following his decision to directly release the movie on the digital platform.

“This movie was supposed to release first in cinemas. The exhibitors will have to bear huge losses if producers start releasing their movies directly on the OTT platform without waiting for the return of normalcy in the movie industry,” he said.