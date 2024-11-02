GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sufi Qawwali group Warsi Brothers from Rampur to perform in the capital

Published - November 02, 2024 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Warsi Brothers from Rampur, the popular Sufi Qawwali group, will perform at a series of concerts in the capital from November 4 to 7. The group led by Mohammad Khan Warsi and Mohammad Ahmad Khan and consisting of Sufi Qawwali artistes including Waris Nawaz, Arshad, Ikhlas Husain, Mohammad Naqvi, Mohammad Faiz, and Rahat Husain had performed years ago in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala chapter of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth), a cultural organisation that encourages the appreciation of Indian classical art forms among students which had earlier organised a Warsi Brothers concert in Thiruvananthapuram, is bringing them back again. The concerts will be organised in school and college campuses with an aim of offering students the opportunity to experience and understand the rich tradition of Qawwali music.

The opening concert will be at the College of Architecture, Vilappilsala on November 4 at 3.30 p.m. The other performances will be at Arya Central School, Pattom on November 5 at 10.30 a.m., at NIIST-CSIR, Pappanamcode on the same day at 3.30 p.m., at RGCB, Poojappura at 6 p.m., at Swathi Thirunal Government Music College, Thycaud on November 6 at 2 p.m., at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Valiyamala on the same day at 6 p.m. and at the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode on November 7 at 8.30 a.m. More performances are scheduled across multiple campuses from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi.

