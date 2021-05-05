Sufficient stock of oxygen in Wayanad

KALPETTA

05 May 2021 22:44 IST

Four COVID hospitals functioning in dist. under pvt. sector

Though there are no oxygen plants in the hill district of Wayanad, there is no oxygen crisis here affecting the health sector during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two huge liquid oxygen tanks, with a capacity of 45,000 litre each, 228 D type cylinders with a capacity of 7,000 litres each and 248 B type 5,000 litres each, are in stock at the district COVID hospital at Mananthavady, apart from small quantities of oxygen in other hospitals, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said.

“Sufficient stock of oxygen was available in the district, but a sudden spike in COVID cases might put us in a tight spot,” Dr. Renuka said.

Apart from the district COVID hospital at Mananthavady, there are four COVID hospitals (two in the private sector), four FLTCs and three SLTCs have been set up in the public and private sectors in the district. As many as 1,246 beds, including 272 beds in the district hospital, have been arranged.