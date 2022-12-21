Sufficient number of buses, conductors deployed at Pampa, KSRTC tells Kerala High Court

December 21, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The KSRTC on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that necessary arrangements, including deployment of sufficient number of buses and conductors, had been made at Pampa-Triveni.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court asked the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to inform the former about the number of pilgrims who had availed of the special queue for aged persons, persons with disability, and children below the age of 10 years.

The government pleader informed the court that the enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) attended the accident involving a vehicle carrying Sabarimala pilgrims at Laha, Valiyakulam, within 10 minutes. Within one hour, the vehicle was lifted from the accident spot. None of the passengers was injured.

He also submitted that the special police officers at Pampa and the Sannidhanam were regulating the movement of pilgrims to ensure that only minimum inconvenience was caused to them.