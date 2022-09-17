Sudhrudham to strengthen Kudumbashree network

Two-week campaign to increase neighbourhood group membership

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 17, 2022 19:57 IST

The 45-lakh-strong Kudumbashree network is taking steps to further strengthen the organisation.

The women empowerment mission has launched Sudhrudham-2022, a two-week State-level campaign as part of its silver jubilee celebrations to include women who are still not a part of the network or have left it.

The 1,070 community development societies under the Kudumbashree, 19,438 area development societies, and 3,06,551 neighbourhood groups, will be part of the Sudhrudham campaign.

Formation of new neighbourhood groups, inclusion of new members and those who had left the network, revival of inactive neighbourhood groups, training the neighbourhood groups to maintain their account, are some of the important activities being taken up as part of the campaign.

It will also try and achieve total neighbourhood group formation in coastal, minority, and tribal regions. Trangender persons, the differently abled, and the elderly will also be identified and neighbourhood groups formed for them. Besides organising health camps for them, steps to provide them insurance cover too will be kicked off.

A special mobile app will be arranged to monitor the campaign activities, which will take into account regional novelties too, it was explained at a meeting chaired by the Kudumbashree executive director. The meeting was attended by Kudumbashree State and district mission officials and CDS chairpersons.

Training for the CDSs under the Kudumbashree district missions will be held on Monday. This will be followed by preparation of action plan of activities to be taken up under the governing body of CDSs. These plans will be the basis for preparing the area development society (ADS)-level activities.

The State and district missions will coordinate the campaign activities at CDS, ADS, and neighbourhood group levels. The campaign will conclude on October 2.

