Sudhir Mishra to head Kerala State Film Award jury

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra will be the chairperson of the jury to decide the Kerala State Film Awards 2023. The acclaimed filmmaker made his debut with Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin, which won the National Film Award for the Best Debut in 1987. His National Award winning film Dharavi as well as 2003 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, the story of three idealistic youth set during the emergency, had also stirred up debate. The French government honoured him with the Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2010.

Filmmaker Priyanandanan and cinematographer and filmmaker Azhagappan will head the two subcommittees of the preliminary judging panel. Both will also be members of the final judging panel, which will also include filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, writer N.S. Madhavan, actor Ann Augustine, and musician Sreevalsan J. Menon.

The preliminary judging panel will also consist of cinematographer Prathap V. Nair, editor Vijay Shankar, writers Shihabuddin Poythumkadavu, Vinoy Thomas, and Malavika Binny and sound recordist C.R. Chandran. Film critic and writer Janaki Sreedharan will head the jury for awards on writings related to cinema. Film critic Jose K. Manuel and writer O.K. Santosh will be the other members. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy secretary C. Ajoy will be the member secretary in all the panels.

A total of 160 films have been submitted for the awards. The jury screenings will begin on July 13.

