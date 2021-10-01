Sudheeran’s resignation value-based protest: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram

01 October 2021 20:15 IST

Vijayaraghavan says more leaders of stature will quit Cong.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan on Friday termed Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran’s resignation from crucial party posts as a ‘value-based protest”.

Almost in the same breath, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said more prominent leaders with self-respect and stature would quit the Congress to “cooperate” with the CPI(M). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would fete them at a public function in Thiruvananthapuram next week.

When pressed, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said, “Mr. Sudheeran had discovered off late that he could not uphold his values in the Congress. He had to resign key party posts to be heard within the party. Mr. Sudheeran has sent a strong message to the Congress".

Mr. Vijayaraghavan was briefing newspersons after chairing a meeting of the CPI(M) State secretariat. He drew a parallel between Mr. Sudheeran’s protest and the dissident G-23 group in the Congress. Youth Congress workers had physically targeted senior leader Kapil Sibal for stating the obvious that the party had no elected president and suffered from a leadership vacuum.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra controlled the party with a sense of entitlement. They were not elected leaders.

The duo changed Chief Ministers and party leaders capriciously. They frowned on inner-party democracy. Even P. Chidambaram had bemoaned the feeling of helplessness that gripped the Congress. The party was no safe harbour, Mr. Chidambaram had stated recently.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran’s dalliance with quacks spoke volumes about the state of affairs in Congress. “The party is rotting from within, and Ramesh Chennithala had recently resigned from his responsibilities in the party. Congress’s decline is gathering pace,” Mr.Vijayaraghavan said.

The Congress was rudderless and embroiled in inner-party disputes, giving a leg-up to the Bharatiya Janata Party to pursue its divisive and anti-people policies. Elections were around the corner in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, and the Congress had already admitted defeat.

The CPI(M) reportedly found the fake antique racket in Kochi too shallow a subject to weaponise politically. The party also welcomed former KPCC secretary Solomon Alex who quit the Congress. It would initiate an awareness campaign to promote secular and progressive values.