Sudheeran slams CM for shielding Anvar

Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran on Friday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being an enthusiastic apologist for ultra-wealthy and politically powerful lawbreakers.

He said Mr. Vijayan’s unabashed defence of former Minister Thomas Chandy and Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent legislator P.V. Anvar, both accused of crimes against the environment, smacked of a cynical disregard for the rule of law.

The district administration in Malappuram had ordered Mr. Anvar to demolish the check-dam he constructed to illegally to harvest water for his resort and entertainment park in the ecologically sensitive highlands in Vettilapara village. Tribals living downhill were deprived of water. Natural streams became conduits for waste water from the legislator’s retreat.

The revenue authorities found that in Koodaranhi panchayat, the MLA had razed two hills situated 300 m above sea level to construct a resort on a steep incline in violation of disaster management rules.

Transfer of ownership

Mr. Sudheeran said the MLA slyly transferred the ownership of the property to his father-in-law when he found the law closing upon him. The government should prosecute Mr. Anvar and his relatives for endangering environment and depriving tribal people of their traditional water sources.