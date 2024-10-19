Sudheeran recalls INL leader P.M. Aboobacker’s contributions

Recalling the late Indian National League (INL) leader P.M. Aboobacker’s contributions as chairperson of the Legislative Assembly Committee on Estimates in preparing a comprehensive report on the functioning of the police in the State in the early 1990s, senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran said that had some of the proposals of the committee been implemented by successive governments, some of the embarrassing episodes involving police personnel could have been averted.

He was here on (October 19) Saturday to open an event in memory of P.M. Aboobacker.

He said rulers should take strict action against police officers facing allegations, and the Chief Minister could have done so in the case of M.R. Ajith Kumar, Additional Director General of Police.

Ahammad Devarkovil, MLA, P. Mohanan, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary, and Ummer Pandikashala, Indian Union Muslim League leader, among others, were present.

