ADVERTISEMENT

Sudheeran recalls INL leader P.M. Aboobacker’s contributions

Published - October 19, 2024 07:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran with CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan, Ahammad Devarkovil, MLA, and INL leader Kassim Irikkur at an event in memory of the late INL leader P.M. Aboobacker in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Recalling the late Indian National League (INL) leader P.M. Aboobacker’s contributions as chairperson of the Legislative Assembly Committee on Estimates in preparing a comprehensive report on the functioning of the police in the State in the early 1990s, senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran said that had some of the proposals of the committee been implemented by successive governments, some of the embarrassing episodes involving police personnel could have been averted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was here on (October 19) Saturday to open an event in memory of P.M. Aboobacker.

He said rulers should take strict action against police officers facing allegations, and the Chief Minister could have done so in the case of M.R. Ajith Kumar, Additional Director General of Police.

Ahammad Devarkovil, MLA, P. Mohanan, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary, and Ummer Pandikashala, Indian Union Muslim League leader, among others, were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US