GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sudheeran recalls INL leader P.M. Aboobacker’s contributions

Published - October 19, 2024 07:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran with CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan, Ahammad Devarkovil, MLA, and INL leader Kassim Irikkur at an event in memory of the late INL leader P.M. Aboobacker in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran with CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan, Ahammad Devarkovil, MLA, and INL leader Kassim Irikkur at an event in memory of the late INL leader P.M. Aboobacker in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Recalling the late Indian National League (INL) leader P.M. Aboobacker’s contributions as chairperson of the Legislative Assembly Committee on Estimates in preparing a comprehensive report on the functioning of the police in the State in the early 1990s, senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran said that had some of the proposals of the committee been implemented by successive governments, some of the embarrassing episodes involving police personnel could have been averted.

He was here on (October 19) Saturday to open an event in memory of P.M. Aboobacker.

He said rulers should take strict action against police officers facing allegations, and the Chief Minister could have done so in the case of M.R. Ajith Kumar, Additional Director General of Police.

Ahammad Devarkovil, MLA, P. Mohanan, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary, and Ummer Pandikashala, Indian Union Muslim League leader, among others, were present.

Published - October 19, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.