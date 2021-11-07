Sudheeran launches a broadside against Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram

07 November 2021 21:36 IST

Fresh feuding erupts despite AICC ban on public attacks

The Congress attempt to crack the whip on leaders savaging each other in public seemed to have suffered a setback on Sunday with party veteran V.M. Sudheeran launching a stunning broadside against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran.

In an interview with a private television news channel, the former KPCC president accused the incumbent of fascist and authoritarian tendencies. Mr. Sudheeran, the quarry of vicious attacks by Mr. Sudhakaran supporters on social media, targeted the so-called ‘K.S. Brigade.’

He said the group had routinely disparaged those who criticised the KPCC leadership. Moreover, the fellowship had a pronounced fascist character alien to the Congress culture. He said Congress activists were motivated by principles of equality and social justice. Authoritarian personality cults had no place in the organisation.

In Kannur, another former KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran launched a veiled attack against the KPCC leadership. He lamented the lack of consultations and consensus in the party.

Persons close to Mr. Sudhakaran said the KPCC viewed Mr. Sudheeran’s averments as that of an embittered outlier out for revenge against the current disposition for not having considered the latter’s nominee for KPCC presidentship.

Nevertheless, the current outburst in the party comes as it is preparing for organisational elections. The Congress has commenced a membership drive, which will end in February 2022.

The AICC will announce a returning officer for Kerala, signalling the start of the organisational elections right from booth president to KPCC president. Mr. Sudhakaran is a likely candidate for the president’s post.

Mr. Ramachandran had pointedly questioned the need to reorganise the KPCC ahead of organisational elections. Such a move lacked political propriety, he said.

Mr. Ramachandran appeared to echo the apprehension among a set of leaders that a reorganisation on the eve of KPCC elections would not augur well for a free and fair membership drive and poll process.

The KPCC has said such fears were misplaced. 14 DCC presidents had demanded organisational elections. The AICC controlled the process. There was no question of the organisation stacking the decks favouring one KPCC presidential candidate or another.