Sudheeran Cheerakkoda bags NIEPA Award

December 22, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Educationist Sudheeran Cheerakkoda receiving the NIEPA Award from Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan (left) in New Delhi.

Educationist Sudheeran Cheerakkoda receiving the NIEPA Award from Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan (left) in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sudheeran Cheerakkoda, former project coordinator of Samagra Siksha Kerala (SSK) at Kondotty, has won the National Award for Innovations and Good Practices in Educational Administration offered by the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi. The NIEPA is giving awards to district and block education officers for their innovative initiatives.

He received the award from Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi last week.

Mr. Cheerakkoda was chosen for the award considering his services under Kondotty block resource centre (BRC) in strengthening the online education for school students during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently teaching at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pullanoor, near Valluvamburam.

Mr. Cheerakkoda distributed television sets, mobile phones and tablets to poor students with the help of voluntary organisations and philanthropists during the pandemic. He was instrumental in opening five ‘therapy centres’ at Vazhayur, Vazhakkad, Kondotty, Pulikkal and Morayur with the help of the public. He started five ‘talent laboratories’ to support the mental health of the children.

