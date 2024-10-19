ADVERTISEMENT

Sudheeran asks LDF to withdraw its candidate against Priyanka in Wayanad

Published - October 19, 2024 06:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran has said that Left Democratic Front (LDF) should withdraw its candidate against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming bypolls, to strengthen the fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level.

He was here on Saturday to open an event in memory of the late Indian National League leader P.M. Aboobacker.

Mr. Sudheeran pointed out that the Communist Party of India (CPI), which has fielded Sathyan Mokeri as the LDF candidate from Wayanad, was a constituent of the INDIA bloc. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) was supporting the alliance at the national level too. In that context, the LDF fielding a candidate against Ms. Vadra, a leader of the INDIA bloc, would not be appropriate. “There is no point in an LDF candidate entering the poll fray just for the sake of it. It will not serve any purpose. It is the historical responsibility of the Left to help Ms. Vadra win the election,” Mr. Sudheeran said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the verdict in the bypolls to the Lok Sabha as well as the Assembly segments of Palakkad and Chelakkara would be a decisive mandate against the misrule and of abuse of power by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

