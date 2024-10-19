GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sudheeran asks LDF to withdraw its candidate against Priyanka in Wayanad

Published - October 19, 2024 06:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran has said that Left Democratic Front (LDF) should withdraw its candidate against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming bypolls, to strengthen the fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level.

He was here on Saturday to open an event in memory of the late Indian National League leader P.M. Aboobacker.

Mr. Sudheeran pointed out that the Communist Party of India (CPI), which has fielded Sathyan Mokeri as the LDF candidate from Wayanad, was a constituent of the INDIA bloc. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) was supporting the alliance at the national level too. In that context, the LDF fielding a candidate against Ms. Vadra, a leader of the INDIA bloc, would not be appropriate. “There is no point in an LDF candidate entering the poll fray just for the sake of it. It will not serve any purpose. It is the historical responsibility of the Left to help Ms. Vadra win the election,” Mr. Sudheeran said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the verdict in the bypolls to the Lok Sabha as well as the Assembly segments of Palakkad and Chelakkara would be a decisive mandate against the misrule and of abuse of power by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published - October 19, 2024 06:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.