Sudheer Namboodiri to be next Sabarimala Melsanthi

A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri of Areekkara Mana at Tirunavaya in Malappuram district will be the next Melsanthi (head priest) at the Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala for a period of one year from November 17.

M.S. Parameswaran Namboodiri of Ernakulam has been selected as the next head priest for the Malikappuram Devi Temple in Sabarimala during the same period.

M.S. Parameswaran Namboodiri

The selection of the head priests was through a draw of lots held at the respective temple sopanam on Saturday morning.

Madhav K.Varma and Kanchana K.Varma, child nominees of the Pandalam Palace, drew the lots at the function held at the sopanam of the Ayyappa Temple and the Malikappuram Devi Temple respectively.

The Special Commissioner appointed by the Kerala High Court, M. Manoj, supervised the proceedings.

A.Padmakumar, TDB president, K.P.Sankaradas and N.Vijayakumar, board members, were also present.

The temple Tantri, Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, performed the customary puja to the lots kept in two silver urns.

A.K.Sudhheer Namboodiri, Melsanthi-designate of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

The Melsanthi-designate will be given one-month training in the unique rituals at Sabarimala under the guidance of the Tantri and the outgoing Melsanthi, V.N.Vasudevan Namboodiri, later.

Ceremonial installation

Both the newly selected Melsanthis will assume charge at an installation ceremony to be held at the respective temple sopanam on November 16 evening when the Ayyappa Temple opens for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season that begins the next day.