Sudheer Namboodiri to be new Sabarimala Melsanthi

A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri of Areekkara Mana at Tirunavaya in Malappuram will be the Melsanthi (head priest) of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple for the next one year beginning November 17.

M.S. Parameswaran Namboodiri of Ernakulam will be the next head priest of the Malikappuram Devi temple during the same period.

Draw of lots

The selection of both the new head priests was through a draw of lots held at the respective temple sopanam on Saturday morning. Madhav K.Varma and Kanchana K.Varma, child nominees of the Pandalam Palace, drew the lots at the sopanam of the Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple respectively.

Special commissioner appointed by the Kerala High Court M.Manoj supervised the proceedings.

A.Padmakumar, TDB president, and K.P.Sankaradas and N.Vijayakumar, board members, were present.

The newly selected Melsanthis will assume charge at an installation ceremony to be held at the respective temple sopanam on November 16 evening when the Ayyappa temple opens for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season that begins the next day.