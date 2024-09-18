Sudhakaran’s X account hacked

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the State Police Chief demanding action against those who hacked his account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Mr. Sudhkaran said that his verified account @SudhakaranINC was hacked and its name, profile picture and password changed, making it impossible for him to access the page. He has also sent a letter to the authorities of X stating that necessary steps be taken to get the old account back.

