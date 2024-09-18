GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sudhakaran’s X account hacked

Sudhakaran has also sent a letter to the authorities of X stating that necessary steps be taken to get the old account back

Published - September 18, 2024 03:47 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the State Police Chief demanding action against those who hacked his account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Mr. Sudhkaran said that his verified account @SudhakaranINC was hacked and its name, profile picture and password changed, making it impossible for him to access the page. He has also sent a letter to the authorities of X stating that necessary steps be taken to get the old account back.

Published - September 18, 2024 03:47 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.