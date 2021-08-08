Sudhakaran’s poem generates a buzz

Thiruvananthapuram

08 August 2021 20:13 IST

Some detect discontent; CPI(M) leader says it’s not autobiographical

A recent poem penned by G. Sudhakaran, former PWD Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] veteran from Alappuzha, became a political talking point seemingly out of the blue on Sunday.

Mr. Sudhakaran is purportedly the target of a CPI(M) State committee inquiry for allegedly remaining aloof from the party’s 2021 Assembly election campaign in the Ambalappuzha constituency.

He reportedly stayed away from a crucial meeting of the CPI(M) leadership at the AKG Centre last month, triggering media speculation that Mr. Sudhakaran’s relationship with the party had soured.

Not surprisingly, Mr. Sudhakaran’s latest poem ‘Nettavum Kottavum’ (Gains and Losses), raised several eyebrows in social media and political circles. By one account, the poet signals that he felt unappreciated. His long years seemed futile in hindsight.

‘Different interpretations’

The poet also wishes his successors well and hints at a parting. Mr. Sudhakaran has denied the poem is autobiographical or political. Readers had interpreted the poem as they understood it individually.

However, some quarters viewed the verse as a veiled criticism of Mr. Sudhakaran’s party compatriots in Alappuzha.

The CPI(M) district committee had reportedly accused Mr. Sudhakaran of deliberately staying off the Assembly election trial in Alappuzha to spite his successor H. Salam.

It allegedly felt Mr. Sudhakaran had done little to counter the propaganda that Muslim fundamentalists backed Mr. Salam. Nevertheless, Mr. Salam won the Ambalappuzha seat, widely reckoned as Mr. Sudhakaran’s home turf.

The CPI(M) had reportedly denied Mr. Sudhakaran an Assembly seat in adherence to a State committee decision.

It had mandated that workers who have contested in more than two elections consecutively should focus on organisational responsibilities so that a new breed of CPI(M) activists could get electoral, legislative and governance experience.

CPI(M) State committee members Elamaram Kareem, MP, and K. J. Thomas are heading the inquiry. The CPI(M) has denied the probe is against any party worker in particular.