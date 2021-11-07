Sudhakaran’s influence waning in Alappuzha

Reaction to reprimanding the leader confined to social media platforms alone

A day after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] initiated disciplinary action against senior leader G. Sudhakaran over alleged lapses in the Left Democratic Front's electioneering in the Ambalapuzha Assembly constituency, the reverberation of the decision was largely confined to social media platforms.

The CPI(M) State committee on Saturday publicly censured Mr. Sudhakaran noting that he behaved in a manner unbecoming of a party State committee member during candidate selection and campaign for the election.

Mr. Sudhakaran has not yet publicly responded to the party's decision. While the CPI(M) leaders, including those close to him, maintained silence, many cadres took to social media expressing their opinions for and against the party decision.

Although most decided not to publicly respond, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Sunday said that Mr. Sudhakaran was a mass leader in Alappuzha.

Mr. Natesan said that evil forces within the party had conspired against Mr. Sudhakaran. The Yogam general secretary, however, observed that discipline was of paramount importance in the CPI(M).

“The party has taken action against him based on the findings of an inquiry panel. I am not going to comment on the findings of the party. If he was at fault, it is right to give punishment for wrongdoing. Mr. Sudhakaran was not the first senior leader in the CPI(M) to face action. Even V.S. Achuthanandan was reprimanded in the party,” Mr. Natesan told reporters.

The public censure of the senior leader comes at a time when the CPI(M) unit meetings are on. Despite Mr. Sudhakaran being a tall leader of the CPI(M) in Alappuzha, it is unlikely to create any big fuss in the party. As party conferences are on, those even close to him are not ready to question the party’s decision or lend their support to the beleaguered leader in open as it will invite the wrath of the leadership. It also shows the waning influence of Mr. Sudhakaran in the CPI(M) Alappuzha unit.

In an interview with The Hindu in September this year, Mr. Sudhakaran said he was the victim of an incessant witch hunt by the “political criminals” who colluded with a section of the media. He said he did not feel sidelined in the party. “I have always towed the party line. If they find any mistake on my part, I am ready to accept it. Whatever be the party’s decision, I will accept it,” Mr. Sudhakaran had said.