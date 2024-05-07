Sudhakaran to be back as KPCC chief

May 07, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Scotching intense speculations regarding K. Sudhakaran’s reinstatement as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, the 75-year-old veteran is set to take charge on Wednesday.

KPCC general secretary (organisation) T.U. Radhakrishnan confirmed Mr. Sudhakaran’s return.

According to KPCC sources, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday sent directives leading to Mr. Sudhakaran’s reinstallation as the party’s PCC president.

The delay in announcing the decision has been officially attributed to the campaigning commitments of the national leaders during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Sudhakaran, who had been occupying the KPCC chief’s post for the past three years, temporarily vacated office to concentrate on campaigning for the Kannur seat, of which he is the sitting MP.

United Democratic Front convener M.M. Hassan assumed charge as “acting president” at the AICC’s insistence.

However, now that the polling process in Kerala got over on April 26, speculations have been rife about Mr. Sudhakaran’s return to the post.

With some of the leaders who contested in the elections also complaining about lack of organisational support, it was rumoured that a section was attempting to prevent Mr. Sudhakaran’s reinstatement. The Congress high command also appeared to be playing a waiting game.

Mr. Sudhakaran, meanwhile, rubbished such rumours in a Facebook post on Monday, claiming that he had never demanded his reinstatement immediately after the polls. He had participated in the KPCC’s post-poll analysis meeting as a candidate, following which he was busy with personal commitments.

“It is a propaganda created to defame me and the party. Those who are upset at the massive victory the Congress is going to achieve in Kerala are behind such rumours. As someone who has worked tirelessly for the party for decades, I have never attempted to corner any position. The high command has complete faith in me, and all the positions, including that of the KPCC president, were given to me without me seeking it,” Mr. Sudhakaran had said.

Mr. Sudhakaran will resume his duties as the KPCC president at the Indira Bhavan in the capital at 11 a.m.

