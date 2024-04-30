Sudhakaran slams CPI(M) over E.P. Jayarajan issue

April 30, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Kannur

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Tuesday criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] for its alleged inaction on allegations against CPI(M) leader and Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan, who had reportedly met Bharatiya Janata Party’s State in-charge Prakash Javadekar, together with self-styled power broker T.G. Nandakumar, at his son’s apartment in Thiruvananthapuram last March.

Speaking to the media in Kannur, Mr. Sudhakaran remarked that Mr. Jayarajan’s return from the AKG Centre resembled that of a triumphant cricketer scoring a century.

He slammed the CPI(M)‘s ‘selective disciplinary measures’, questioning why Mr. Jayarajan’s meeting with Mr. Javadekar was kept as a secret. This raised concerns about transparency and fairness within the party’s disciplinary process, he added.

