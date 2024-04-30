GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sudhakaran slams CPI(M) over E.P. Jayarajan issue

April 30, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Tuesday criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] for its alleged inaction on allegations against CPI(M) leader and Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan, who had reportedly met Bharatiya Janata Party’s State in-charge Prakash Javadekar, together with self-styled power broker T.G. Nandakumar, at his son’s apartment in Thiruvananthapuram last March.

Jayarajan sues Sudhakaran, Sobha, Nandakumar 

Speaking to the media in Kannur, Mr. Sudhakaran remarked that Mr. Jayarajan’s return from the AKG Centre resembled that of a triumphant cricketer scoring a century.

He slammed the CPI(M)‘s ‘selective disciplinary measures’, questioning why Mr. Jayarajan’s meeting with Mr. Javadekar was kept as a secret. This raised concerns about transparency and fairness within the party’s disciplinary process, he added.

I

Related Topics

state politics / Kerala / Kannur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.