Sudhakaran seeks Central agency probe into Kozhikode train arson

April 08, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

K. Sudhakaran, MP, and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, has sought a probe by a Central agency into the Kozhikode train arson case.

“I have written to the Union Railway Minister demanding an impartial probe. There have been serious lapses in the ongoing investigation by the Kerala police. There is gross dereliction of duty,” he said. Mr. Sudhakaran wondered what was the police doing when the prime suspect travelled up to Kannur and left the State after committing the crime. They were not able to nab him. “There was serious security lapse again while they were transporting the suspect from Maharashtra to Kerala. This shows how absent minded the officials were,” the Congress leader said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the family members of the three persons who were found dead on the railway tracks after the incident had expressed their displeasure over the investigation process. “We are yet to get a clear picture on how those people fell off the train,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

He made light of the criticism over the reshuffle of the Mahila Congress, the party’s women’s wing. Nine MPs from the State had reportedly written to Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, expressing their disapproval of the list of new functionaries of the organisation.