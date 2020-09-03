Sudhakaran seeks CBI probe into murders

KANNUR

03 September 2020 22:21 IST

Congress being wrongly blamed for the incident, says MP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should conduct an inquiry to ascertain the motive behind the Venjaramoodu murders and who committed them, Member of Parliament and Congress leader K. Sudhakaran has said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of DCC president Satheesan Pacheni’s fast at Kannur Stadium Corner on the call of the KPCC to end the violence against Congress offices in the State and restore peace

Mr. Sudhakaran questioned if the LDF government was ready for a CBI inquiry.

He said Ministers E.P. Jayarajan, Kadakampally Surendran and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were trying to hold the Congress responsible for the double murder in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said it was now clear who had killed both the men. Three of those arrested in connection with the murder were CPI(M) supporters, he said.

Even though one suspect was a Congress supporter, he had no party membership. Despite being aware of this, there was an effort to cover up the murders by levelling allegations against the Congress, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

DCC vice president V.V. Purushothaman presided over the function. Congress leaders Sunny Joseph, MLA; A.D. Mustafa; former Mayor Suma Balakrishnan, and other spoke on the occasion.