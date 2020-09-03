Sudhakaran seeks CBI probe into murders

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should conduct an inquiry to ascertain the motive behind the Venjaramoodu murders and who committed them, Member of Parliament and Congress leader K. Sudhakaran has said.
He was speaking at the inauguration of DCC president Satheesan Pacheni’s fast at Kannur Stadium Corner on the call of the KPCC to end the violence against Congress offices in the State and restore peace
Mr. Sudhakaran questioned if the LDF government was ready for a CBI inquiry.
He said Ministers E.P. Jayarajan, Kadakampally Surendran and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were trying to hold the Congress responsible for the double murder in Thiruvananthapuram.
He said it was now clear who had killed both the men. Three of those arrested in connection with the murder were CPI(M) supporters, he said.
Even though one suspect was a Congress supporter, he had no party membership. Despite being aware of this, there was an effort to cover up the murders by levelling allegations against the Congress, Mr. Sudhakaran said.
DCC vice president V.V. Purushothaman presided over the function. Congress leaders Sunny Joseph, MLA; A.D. Mustafa; former Mayor Suma Balakrishnan, and other spoke on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath