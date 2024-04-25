Sudhakaran says Jayarajan plans to join BJP

April 25, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KANNUR

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K.Sudhakaran has alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan is considering a move to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media in Kannur on Thursday, Mr. Sudhakaran said it was Mr. Jayarajan not him who was inclined to join the BJP.

He expressed frustration over the speculation surrounding his name and questioned the motives behind it. Mr. Sudhakaran said the focus should be on Mr. Jayarajan’s potential switch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussions between Mr. Jayarajan and the BJP leadership reportedly began in the Gulf, facilitated by a mediator whose identity cannot be revealed, Mr. Sudhakaran said. He refuted claims of such discussions at Thrissur Ram Nilayam.

Mr. Sudhakaran said Mr. Jayarajan was enticed with the promise of a gubernatorial position by the BJP and claimed the latter was discontent at M.V Govindan replacing him as party State secretary.

At a recent public statement during a roadshow in Kannur, Mr. Sudhakaran vehemently denied any intentions of joining the BJP. He emphasised his long-standing commitment to politics and claimed he was discerning in choosing alliances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been in politics since the age of nine. I know whom to oppose and whom to support,” he said. “Just because others leave, does it mean I will too?” he said referring to a former secretary who defected to the BJP, stating that he promptly dismissed them from his ranks.

Mr. Jayarajan countered the accusations raising Mr. Sudhakaran’s own flirtations with the BJP. He said Mr. Sudhakaran allegedly tried to join the BJP and even made a trip to Chennai for the purpose. He accused Mr. Sudhakaran of meeting BJP leader Amit Shah, insinuating a deliberate intent to switch parties.

He dismissed Mr. Sudhakaran’s claims as baseless, asserting his anti-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh stance and highlighting past attempts on his life allegedly orchestrated by RSS members. He shrugged off Mr. Sudhakaran’s allegations as mere grudges, vowing legal action against the Congress leader

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.