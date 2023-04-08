HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sudhakaran, Muraleedharan spar over Anil Antony’s BJP entry

Sudhakaran says Anil K. Antony will turn out to be an antlion

April 08, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran sparred with each other on Saturday over Congress veteran A.K. Antony’s son Anil K. Antony’s recent entry into the BJP.

Mr. Sudhakaran told the media that the BJP might have welcomed Mr. Anil K. Antony to that party thinking that he was like the wild tusker ‘Arikompan’, but he would turn out to be a ‘kuzhiyana’ (antlion). The Congress leader also played down Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark that many more would follow in the footsteps of Mr. Anil K. Antony. “It is good that Mr. Shah is very confident of attracting more people to his party. But what he thinks may not become a reality,” Mr. Sudhakaran pointed out.

Reacting to this, Mr. Muraleedharan wondered if Mr. Anil K. Antony could be termed an antlion, how would Mr. Sudhakaran describe his father, Mr. Antony, a man of principles. “It is a cyber team supported by Mr. Sudhakaran which is attacking Mr. Antony online. Many more leaders will join the BJP,” Mr. Muraleedharan added.

Mr. Sudhakaran, meanwhile, condemned the alleged cyber attack against Mr. Antony. “It has not come to my notice. If anyone has spoken against Mr. Antony, that is an anti-party activity. Action will be taken against such people. We cannot forget his services to the party,” Mr. Sudhakaran added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.