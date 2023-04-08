Sudhakaran, Muraleedharan spar over Anil Antony’s BJP entry

April 08, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran sparred with each other on Saturday over Congress veteran A.K. Antony’s son Anil K. Antony’s recent entry into the BJP.

Mr. Sudhakaran told the media that the BJP might have welcomed Mr. Anil K. Antony to that party thinking that he was like the wild tusker ‘Arikompan’, but he would turn out to be a ‘kuzhiyana’ (antlion). The Congress leader also played down Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark that many more would follow in the footsteps of Mr. Anil K. Antony. “It is good that Mr. Shah is very confident of attracting more people to his party. But what he thinks may not become a reality,” Mr. Sudhakaran pointed out.

Reacting to this, Mr. Muraleedharan wondered if Mr. Anil K. Antony could be termed an antlion, how would Mr. Sudhakaran describe his father, Mr. Antony, a man of principles. “It is a cyber team supported by Mr. Sudhakaran which is attacking Mr. Antony online. Many more leaders will join the BJP,” Mr. Muraleedharan added.

Mr. Sudhakaran, meanwhile, condemned the alleged cyber attack against Mr. Antony. “It has not come to my notice. If anyone has spoken against Mr. Antony, that is an anti-party activity. Action will be taken against such people. We cannot forget his services to the party,” Mr. Sudhakaran added.