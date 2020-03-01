Sudhakaran mocks canal project

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Sunday took a jab at the ongoing Alappuzha canal rejuvenation project by stating that he doubts the efficacy of it.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a mobile sewage treatment plant of the Kerala Houseboat Owners Federation here. “So far crores have been spent on cleaning canals. However, I don’t think it is going in the right direction and produce the desired result. We need to find a lasting solution to the problem of waste. Trees on the banks of canals need to be cut down. When we tried to chop trees, fake environmentalists have opposed the move,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The canal rejuvenation project is being spearheaded by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac. Mr. Sudhakaran further said that the majority of politicians in Alappuzha were all talk, no action. “I don't know what they have done to do a lot of talking,” he added.