Sudhakaran is a saffron sympathiser, says Jayarajan

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan has said that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, though he presents himself as a Congressman, is in reality a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sympathiser.

“Sudhakaran is a saffron sympathiser,” Mr. Jayarajan said, taking a dig at the Congress leader for his controversial statement that he had sent people to protect RSS offices when they came under attack from the CPI(M).

Mr. Jayarajan was participating in the M.V. Raghavan commemoration programme at Jawahar Library in Kannur on Wednesday.

He said Mr. Sudhakaran was not just a threat to the Congress but to all secular institutions.

“Mr. Sudhakaran reiterates that he will go to the BJP. He will not be part of the Congress for long as he has realised that the party has no future. Several Congress leaders have joined the BJP, and they have been amply rewarded. It has to be understood that Mr. Sudhakaran is bargaining with the BJP by making open statements,” Mr. Jayarajan said.