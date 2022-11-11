Sudhakaran is a saffron sympathiser, says Jayarajan

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
November 11, 2022 00:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan has said that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, though he presents himself as a Congressman, is in reality a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sympathiser.

“Sudhakaran is a saffron sympathiser,” Mr. Jayarajan said, taking a dig at the Congress leader for his controversial statement that he had sent people to protect RSS offices when they came under attack from the CPI(M).

Mr. Jayarajan was participating in the M.V. Raghavan commemoration programme at Jawahar Library in Kannur on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Mr. Sudhakaran was not just a threat to the Congress but to all secular institutions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Mr. Sudhakaran reiterates that he will go to the BJP. He will not be part of the Congress for long as he has realised that the party has no future. Several Congress leaders have joined the BJP, and they have been amply rewarded. It has to be understood that Mr. Sudhakaran is bargaining with the BJP by making open statements,” Mr. Jayarajan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app