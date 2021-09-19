Kerala

Sudhakaran hits out at deserters

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and MP K. Sudhakaran. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Saturday hit out at those who broke ranks with the Congress party and joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] by calling them “flab” of the Congress.

Mr. Sudhakaran said at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office that the trio who shifted their allegiance to the CPI(M) had failed to win people’s faith.

Three former Congress leaders, P.S. Prasanth, K.P. Anil Kumar, and G. Rathi Kumar, joined the CPI(M) following wrangling over the disputed appointment of DCC presidents last month.

The KPCC president, accompanied by KPCC working presidents P.T. Thomas and Kodikunnil Suresh, held discussions with party leaders.

Mr. Sudhakaran also met Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2021 4:40:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sudhakaran-hits-out-at-deserters/article36545889.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY