Sudhakaran hits out at deserters

Three former Congress leaders joined the CPI(M) following wrangling over the disputed appointment of District Congress Committee presidents last month

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Saturday hit out at those who broke ranks with the Congress party and joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] by calling them “flab” of the Congress.

Mr. Sudhakaran said at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office that the trio who shifted their allegiance to the CPI(M) had failed to win people’s faith.

Three former Congress leaders, P.S. Prasanth, K.P. Anil Kumar, and G. Rathi Kumar, joined the CPI(M) following wrangling over the disputed appointment of DCC presidents last month.

The KPCC president, accompanied by KPCC working presidents P.T. Thomas and Kodikunnil Suresh, held discussions with party leaders.

Mr. Sudhakaran also met Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.