Sudhakaran hits out at CPI(M) leader

Kannur

29 January 2021 23:44 IST

Kannur Member of Parliament and KPCC Working Committee president K. Sudhakaran on Friday criticised CPI(M) State secretary A. Vijayraghavan’s comments on the Congress leaders’ meeting the Indian Muslim Union League leadership at Panakkad.

Mr. Sudhakaran asked whether it was wrong for Congress leaders to visit the houses of leaders of a UDF constituent. He said he would still go to Panakkad and hold a meeting. On the question of Assembly elections, he said that the CPI(M) had an alliance with the BJP for the forthcoming polls as was evident in the local body elections held recently. Asked whether he would take up the post of KPCC president, he said that he did not aspire for the post but would accept any position given to him by the party.

Advertising

Advertising