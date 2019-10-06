Sudhakaran flays sedition charge

Congress leader K. Sudhakaran, MP, has said the cases against prominent people, who are charged with sedition, is part of the fascist forces’ attempt to eliminate dissent.

He said not criticising the Prime Minister for not taking action against the mob lynching is anti-democratic and contrary to the practices followed in the country.

Mr. Sudhakaran said this is a step towards curbing the freedom that the Constitution of India guarantees to its citizens.

“We must fight vigorously against the State terrorism, which is an impediment to civil liberty,” he said in a press release.