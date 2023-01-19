Sudhakaran flays CPI(M)‘s sudden turnaround in allowing private universities in Kerala

January 19, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has called out the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] for its sudden turnaround in deciding to allow private and deemed universities to start functioning in Kerala, something it has been opposing tooth and nail all along.

In a statement here, Mr. Sudhakaran said that Left thinkers and Left-leaning opinion leaders should contemplate over this sudden change in stance of the Pinarayi Vijayan government and whether this could be seen as a first step towards a drastic policy change.

He pointed out that every year, the number of Keralite students seeking higher education abroad had been going up and most families were incurring a huge financial burden in sending their children to universities abroad. Mr. Sudhakaran said that this state of affairs that our students were forced to bear was a direct fallout of the regressive policies that the CPI(M) had been clinging to for ages.

‘Welcome change’

He said that this “change of heart” of the CPI(M), albeit late and forced by the changing world order, was welcome.

He pointed out that the CPI(M) had been strident in its opposition whenever educational reforms were attempted in the State, the opposition against the “Pre-degree Board” in 1986 being one of the most acrimonious student revolts led by the CPI(M). Yet it was the E.K. Nayanar government in 1991, which de-linked pre-degree from universities and started Plus Two schools.

Mr. Sudhakaran also recalled the violence that the CPI(M) had unleashed across the State when in 1994-96, the A.K. Antony government decided to start self-financing professional colleges. CPI(M)’s claim then was that the quality of education would be affected and that students would have to pay a hefty fee. Yet, it was the Left government in 2016 that allowed self-financing engineering colleges to mushroom in Kerala.

Credit-and-semester system

The humiliation and harassment that the former Kerala University Vice Chancellor J.V. Vilanilam had to suffer at the hands of the Students Federation of India, after he introduced the credit-and-semester system in Kerala University in 1995 was still fresh in public memory, Mr. Sudhakaran said. The Left expressed no remorse when later they extended the credit-and-semester system across universities.

He said that the CPI(M) should apologise to the people of Kerala for holding on to regressive policies and forcing the State’s higher education sector to remain at least 50 years behind the rest of the world.