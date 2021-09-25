Sudhakaran determined to revamp KPCC in his own style

Kozhikode

25 September 2021 16:48 IST

Having to an extent successfully managed to install new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, Congress chief K. Sudhakaran has geared up to totally revamp the contentious Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

“The reconstituted KPCC will have just 51 members. About 500 members exist now in various capacities, “ Mr. Sudhakaran told The Hindu on Saturday, adding that he had already secured the mandate of the Central leadership to go ahead with the ambitious task of restructuring the State Congress unit.

Advertising

Advertising

Like in the appointments of the DCC presidents, Mr. Sudhakaran said that KPCC members would be inducted on the basis of merit and not on factional equations. “No list from either the A or I groups will be entertained. Of course, we will include suggestions from leaders like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala. Circumstances have changed now. Time was when the KPCC could be reconstituted within an hour with lists of A and I groups,” he said.

He said that the appointment of the DCC presidents was a “ test dose” and the Central leadership had anticipated the consequences. “But our experience showed that the party grass-roots workers wholeheartedly supported our intentions. We are confident. Even group managers have been convinced about the developments, “ Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The solid backing of the Central leadership, he said, has enabled the KPCC president to boldly carry on with the restructuring programmes of the Congress. “ The party will face any consequences, come what may. It is trying to put an end to an old habit . For that, we have to face several hurdles and crises on our way. We have to courageously implement the decisions. Only with this objective , the party can overcome any situation, “ Mr. Sudhakaran said.

Regarding Congress leader V M Sudheeran resignation from the KPCC’s political affairs committee, Mr. Sudhakaran said that he had neither seen the letter nor been aware of its contents. “ However Mr. Sudheeran phoned me and said that he had resigned from the committee. He did not specify any reason as such. I believe it could be based on health issues, “ he said.

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader who wanted to remain anonymous said that the political affairs committee was just to accommodate leaders of the existing jumbo KPCC. This would be done away with the reconstituted KPCC shortly, he said.