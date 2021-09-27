Sudhakaran denies charges, alleges conspiracy against him

KANNUR

Allegations linking him with Monson Mavunkal

Kerala Congress Pradesh Congress (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has denied the allegations linking him with the fraud committed by alleged confidence trickster Monson Mavunkal, who has been accused of fraud of ₹10 crore.

Mr. Sudhakaran alleged a conspiracy behind the charges against him. His response came in the wake of the allegations and photographs linking him with Mavunkal. The complainants had also told the Crime Branch that ₹25 lakh had been handed over to the accused in the presence of Mr. Sudhakaran.

The KPCC president said though he knew Mavunkal and had gone to his house five to seven times, it was in connection with his treatment.

“I visited the house of Dr. Monson and during the visit saw his collection of antiques, which he claimed to be worth several crores. The visit was with regard to my treatment,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said he had nothing to do with the dealings between the complainants and Mavunkal. The last time Mavunkal met him was when he became the KPCC president.

Mr. Sudhakaran said baseless allegations were being raised against him. He said he was not a Member of Parliment, when the purported incident happened in 2018.

“I was not an MP in 2018, I do not know if there is any other K. Sudhakaran MP in 2019. In which committee of Parliament was I a member? I have never been a member of a finance committee in my life,” he said, responding to allegations.

On the allegation that ₹25 lakh was handed over in his presence at the house of the accused in Kaloor on November 22, 2018 at 2 p.m., the KPCC president said he was attending the funeral of his colleague M.I. Shanavas, who was laid to rest on November 22. By the time the condolence meeting got over it was past 3 p.m.

“It is clear that there are dark forces behind the allegations. According to the complainant, the secretary to the Chief Minister called him. If so, there is a conspiracy behind it,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

“The complainant has said that he had been called more than five times from the CM’s office,” Mr. Sudhakaran said he doubted if the CM’s office was behind the conspiracy.