Sudhakaran demands judicial probe into delay in submitting papers in A. Raja case

August 17, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on Thursday expressed his doubts that a high-level conspiracy was at play to upset the Kerala High Court order which declared the election of Devikulam MLA A. Raja void, given the ‘deliberate delay’ being created in presenting all the documents that the Supreme Court has sought.

Mr. Sudhakaran demanded a judicial inquiry to ascertain what could have happened to the crucial documents pertaining to the case. He said that this would be brought to the attention of the Supreme Court and the High Court

He said there was every possibility that the interminable delay in hearing the SNC Lavalin case in the Supreme Court was likely to be repeated in the appeal given in the apex court by Mr. Raja against the HC judgment. The documents may never reach the Supreme Court, he said.

Though the Supreme Court, through its order, had demanded four times that all documents relating to the case be handed over, they were yet to be presented.

‘Forged documents’

Among the documents that were sent from the HC to the Supreme Court, many crucial ones, such as the baptism register, death register, and family register were missing. Also, the High Court during its trial had established that many documents (which are yet to reach the Supreme Court), were forged.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that these documents were extremely crucial for the case to be heard and determined by the Supreme Court. Which is why it had to be seriously doubted that there was deliberate delay in reaching these documents to the apex court. If these documents get destroyed, the case might be upset, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

